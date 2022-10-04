© 2022 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Tuesday on Lake Effect: Project Ujima, faculty living on campus, Milwaukee Jazz Institute, Farm/Art Dtour

Published October 4, 2022 at 11:59 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we look at a Children’s Wisconsin program called Project Ujima, helping kids and families dealing with violence. Then, explore a new program at Marquette that will have Marquette faculty living alongside first and second year students. We learn about the Milwaukee Jazz Institute and the Farm/Art Dtour in Sauk County. Plus, look at the legends surrounding Friday the Thirteenth, and its ominous place in our culture.

Guests:

  • Brooke Cheaton, manager for Project Ujima at Children’s Wisconsin
  • Heidi Bostic, dean of the Klinger College of Arts and Sciences and College of Education at Marquette
  • Mark Davis, jazz pianist and artistic director of the Milwaukee Jazz Institute
  • Philip Matthews, program director for Wormfarm Institute
  • Anna Lardinois, founder of Gothic Milwaukee
