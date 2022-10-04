Tuesday on Lake Effect: Project Ujima, faculty living on campus, Milwaukee Jazz Institute, Farm/Art Dtour
Today on Lake Effect, we look at a Children’s Wisconsin program called Project Ujima, helping kids and families dealing with violence. Then, explore a new program at Marquette that will have Marquette faculty living alongside first and second year students. We learn about the Milwaukee Jazz Institute and the Farm/Art Dtour in Sauk County. Plus, look at the legends surrounding Friday the Thirteenth, and its ominous place in our culture.
Guests:
- Brooke Cheaton, manager for Project Ujima at Children’s Wisconsin
- Heidi Bostic, dean of the Klinger College of Arts and Sciences and College of Education at Marquette
- Mark Davis, jazz pianist and artistic director of the Milwaukee Jazz Institute
- Philip Matthews, program director for Wormfarm Institute
- Anna Lardinois, founder of Gothic Milwaukee