Thursday on Lake Effect: aiding student borrowers, 'It's Been a Minute' host, 5 things in Milwaukee, actor Pepe Serna
Today on Lake Effect, we look at the Biden Administration’s plan to help student borrowers and what more can still be done.mThen, speak with the new host of NPR’s It’s Been a Minute about breaking down current events through pop culture. We learn about some of the many events happening this month in Milwaukee. Plus, chat with actor Pepe Serna about the documentary about his fifty-plus year career in Hollywood.
Guests:
- Karen Bauer, attorney for a consumer protection unit at the Legal Aid Society of Milwaukee; Silbi Isein, financial aid advisor at UW-Milwaukee
- Brittany Luce, host of It's Been a Minute
- Sam Woods, staff reporter for the Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service
- Pepe Serna, actor