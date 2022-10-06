© 2022 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Hispanic Heritage Month
WUWM is honoring the lives of Latinos in Milwaukee and their contributions to the community during Hispanic Heritage Month.

For Pepe Serna, acting is like breathing — it is just something he has to do

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Mallory Cheng
Published October 6, 2022 at 11:10 AM CDT
PepeSerna-1500px.jpg
Pepe Serna: Life is Art
/
Movie poster for the documentary "Pepe Serna: Life is Art."

Pepe Serna has been an actor in Hollywood for over fifty years. Throughout his career, he’s appeared in over 100 feature films, such as Scarface and The Man From Reno, and 300 television shows. His latest role is in the Amazon TV series called With Love.

Serna says, "[Acting is] just something that I just have to do ... just like breathing. It was a a muscle memory that I started at three years of age and everything I did was performance oriented."

The CineLatino Film Festival is showing the documentary about Serna's life, called Pepe Serna: Life is Art, at Marcus Theatre’s South Shore Cinema on Friday at 6:30 p.m.

Serna is excited to have his documentary be part of the film festival. He says, "It's just amazing that that they are doing this for the community. Our culture is so needed to see that no, we're not all the bad things that you hear and shown. We have to create our own stories from our own families."

Serna will be making a special appearance for a Q&A and says, "We're just anxious to meet our Latino friends and and non-Latino friends 'cause we're all in this together and let's come celebrate it."

Mallory Cheng
Mallory Cheng joined WUWM as a producer for Lake Effect in 2021.
