The CineLatino Film Festival returns to Milwaukee-area Marcus Theatres

The CineLatino Film Festival returns to screens after a two-year hiatus. From Oct. 5-9, Marcus Theatres will hold screenings of over 15 movies to celebrate Hispanic-directed, written, and focused films in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month. Marcus Theatres host the festival along with Advocate Aurora Heath.

Rolando Rodriguez is senior advisor of Marcus Theatres, and he was the chairman and CEO of the company. "CineLatino is about education, frankly, it's educating the general audiences," Rodriguez says.

He emphasizes that the festival was created to celebrate the growing Hispanic/Latinx population in the state. "When we started this initially, and it still remains...is to ensure that we provide information about the fastest growing population based in Wisconsin and in Milwaukee."

And not only that, among movie attendees, Hispanic and Latinos make up about 25-30% of audiences, according to Rodriguez. Movies such as new releases like Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile to classics such as Selena will be shown across the Milwaukee-area Marcus Theatres.

Rodriguez emphasizes that the event also serves as a way to give back to the Milwaukee community. A portion of the festival's proceeds will go towards Milwaukee-area health and education initiatives.

Ultimately, Rodriguez hopes to see more work from Hispanic creators working behind the camera."We're about storytelling in our industry. And what a better way to tell stories and unite people," says Rodriguez