Wednesday 10/26/22: attack ad impact, pandemic learning, "Raghead" play, Scorpius constellation
Today on Lake Effect, we look at how political attack ads can impact voters and voter turnout. Then, learn how the pandemic impacted student's learning in Wisconsin. We explore a new show called Raghead, inspired by the community impact of the mass shooting at the Sikh Temple of Wisconsin. We'll learn about the Scorpius or Scorpio zodiac and tell you about the first Black-owned brewery in Wisconsin.
Guests:
- Amber Wichowsky, political science professor at Marquette University
- Brad Carl, education researcher at UW-Madison
- Sundeep Morrison, writer, actor, and co-director of "Raghead: An American Story"
- Jean Creighton, director of the Manfred Olsen Planetarium at UW-Milwaukee
- Dave Driscoll, curator of economic history at the Wisconsin Historical Society