© 2022 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
icon_381444769-1c0cbb421bb76b26dc0a1cc0077a499c052bc679.png
Lake Effect

Thursday 10/27/22: EXPO voting campaign, Marquette student protest, Milwaukee-native fashion designer, Dia de los Muertos at Forest Home Cemetery

Published October 27, 2022 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we learn why the local organization EXPO — Ex-incarcerated People Organizing is encouraging family members of incarcerated people to vote. We hear from two Marquette University faculty members who are supporting students who led a protest and have faced backlash for it. We speak with Elena Velez, a Milwaukee-born fashion designer who celebrates her hometown in her work. Plus, we visit Forest Home Cemetery to learn about community ofrendas and their upcoming Dia de los Muertos celebrations.

Guests:

  • Ramiah Whiteside, associate director of EXPO — Ex-incarcerated People Organizing
  • Dr. Stephanie Rivera Berruz, associate professor of philosophy and co-director at the Center for Race, Ethnic and Indigenous Studies at Marquette University; Dr. Julissa Ventura, associate professor in the Department of Educational Policy and Leadership at Marquette University
  • Elena Velez, fashion designer
  • Ofelia Alarcon, service coordinator for Forest Home Cemetery; Blanca Gallegos, dean of culture for St. Joseph Academy
Lake Effect