Thursday 10/27/22: EXPO voting campaign, Marquette student protest, Milwaukee-native fashion designer, Dia de los Muertos at Forest Home Cemetery

Today on Lake Effect, we learn why the local organization EXPO — Ex-incarcerated People Organizing is encouraging family members of incarcerated people to vote. We hear from two Marquette University faculty members who are supporting students who led a protest and have faced backlash for it. We speak with Elena Velez, a Milwaukee-born fashion designer who celebrates her hometown in her work. Plus, we visit Forest Home Cemetery to learn about community ofrendas and their upcoming Dia de los Muertos celebrations.

Guests:

