Thursday 10/27/22: EXPO voting campaign, Marquette student protest, Milwaukee-native fashion designer, Dia de los Muertos at Forest Home Cemetery
Today on Lake Effect, we learn why the local organization EXPO — Ex-incarcerated People Organizing is encouraging family members of incarcerated people to vote. We hear from two Marquette University faculty members who are supporting students who led a protest and have faced backlash for it. We speak with Elena Velez, a Milwaukee-born fashion designer who celebrates her hometown in her work. Plus, we visit Forest Home Cemetery to learn about community ofrendas and their upcoming Dia de los Muertos celebrations.
Guests:
- Ramiah Whiteside, associate director of EXPO — Ex-incarcerated People Organizing
- Dr. Stephanie Rivera Berruz, associate professor of philosophy and co-director at the Center for Race, Ethnic and Indigenous Studies at Marquette University; Dr. Julissa Ventura, associate professor in the Department of Educational Policy and Leadership at Marquette University
- Elena Velez, fashion designer
- Ofelia Alarcon, service coordinator for Forest Home Cemetery; Blanca Gallegos, dean of culture for St. Joseph Academy