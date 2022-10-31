Monday 10/31/22: early & absentee voting, Capitol Notes, Pfister Hotel ghost, Milwaukee Music Roundup
Today on Lake Effect, we tell you the guidelines to follow when voting early and absentee and look at the laws and rules that have changed around voting. Capitol Notes looks at how the state races are shaping up a week out from the midterm elections. Then, we share the legend and history behind the Pfister Hotel ghost. Plus, hear some local music in our Milwaukee Music Roundup.
Guests:
- Claire Woodall-Vogg, executive director of the City of Milwaukee Election Commission
- Capitol Notes with JR Ross from WisPolitics
- Anna Lardinois, owner of Gothic Milwaukee
- Matt Wild, co-founder of Milwaukee Record