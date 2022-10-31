Tuesday 11/01/22: gubernatorial candidates, sober living needs, net-zero emissions study
Today on Lake Effect, we hear from Governor Tony Evers about what he plans to do in office, and explore the policy positions of candidate Tim Michels. Then, hear about the increased need for sober living facilities and the kind of support they’re seeking. Plus, we look at a new study that explores what Wisconsin could do to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.
Guests:
- Governor Tony Evers
- Jason Gonzalez, founder of 4th Dimension Sobriety
- Andrew Kell, policy analyst with RENEW Wisconsin; Chelsea Chandler, climate, energy and air program director at Clean Wisconsin; Brett Korte, staff attorney at Clean Wisconsin