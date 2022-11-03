Thursday 11/03/22: Attorney General Josh Kaul, parole & truth in sentencing, OBGYN training
Today on Lake Effect, we hear from Attorney General Josh Kaul on what he plans to do if re-elected. Plus, look at some of his opponent District Attorney Eric Toney’s proposals and stances on issues impacting the state. We break down Wisconsin’s parole system. Plus, look at how Wisconsin’s 1849 abortion ban could impact the ability to attract and train physicians in the state.
Guests:
- Attorney General Josh Kaul
- Ashley Luthern, reporter for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
- Dr. Laura Jacques, assistant professor of obstetrics & gynecology at UW-Madison