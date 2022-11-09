Wednesday 11/09/22: Midterm Election results, voters, library StoryCorps partnership, Indigenous erasure
Today on Lake Effect, we take a look at the results of yesterday’s midterm elections and what they mean for the state moving forward. We also hear from voters about why they showed up to the polls. We learn how a local library system is helping the community to preserve and share their memories. Plus, look at ways we can restore Indigenous histories and identities in Wisconsin.
Guests:
- WUWM's Chuck Quirmbach
- Amy Christian, librarian facilitator; Angela Meyers, coordinator of youth and inclusive services for the Bridges Library System
- Margaret Noodin, associate dean of humanities at UW-Milwaukee