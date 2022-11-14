Monday 11/14/22: climate policy past & future, Capitol Notes, tribal economies, Wisconsin/Illinois border
Today on Lake Effect, we look at climate policy from past state administrations and what Governor Tony Evers might be able to accomplish in his second term. Capitol Notes looks at the landscape of politics in Wisconsin after last week’s Midterm Elections. We explore why the pandemic has pushed Wisconsin tribes to look into ventures outside of gaming. Plus, find out how Chicago almost became part of Wisconsin.
Guests:
- Todd Ambs, former deputy director of the Department of Natural Resources
- Capitol Notes with JR Ross, author at WisPolitics
- Mario Koran, investigative reporter at Wisconsin Watch; Marlon WhiteEagle, president of the Ho-Chunk nation
- Phil Luciano, reporter for the Peoria Journal Star