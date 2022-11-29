Tuesday 11/29/22: Wisconsin lawsuits, Latinx activism history project, revitalizing native languages
Today on Lake Effect, we learn about the many lawsuits and multi-state investigations involving the State of Wisconsin. Then, look at UW-Milwaukee’s Roberto Hernandez Center and the histories they’ve been collecting to build the Latinx Activism Oral History Community Project. Plus, learn about the work Wisconsin’s Native American tribes are doing to revitalize Indigenous languages.
Guests:
- Josh Kaul. Attorney General of Wisconsin
- Ann Hanlon, head of digital collections and initiatives at the UWM Libraries; Alberto Maldonado, director of the Roberto Hernandez Center
- Michael Zimmerman jr., Indigenous language specialist and consultant