Tuesday 12/13/22: Slenderman book, top environmental stories, community advocate, Wandering Wisconsin
Today on Lake Effect, we tell you about a book on the Slenderman stabbing and examines how the suspects were treated. We look back at some of the biggest local environmental stories from the year and the impact they had. Then, revisit a conversation with community organizer, Ramiah Whiteside who recently passed away. Plus, tell you about one of Wisconsin’s most unique attractions, The House on the Rock.
Guests:
- Kathleen Hale, author of 'Slenderman: Online Obsession, Mental Illness, and the Violent Crime of Two Midwestern Girls'
- Susan Bence, WUWM's environmental reporter
- Ramiah Whiteside, late associate director of EXPO
- Amanda Weibel, communications officer for Travel Wisconsin; Nancy Schaaf, director of human resources at The House on the Rock