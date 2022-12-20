Wednesday 12/21/22: 'Wisconsin Death Trip' critique, talking to kids about Santa, restaurants opening & closing, holiday movies
Today on Lake Effect, we learn about the book Wisconsin Death Trip and new research that criticizes how it portrayed small town America. We learn some tips about how talk to your kids about Santa Claus. We look at some restaurants that have closed and new ones that are opening in the Milwaukee-area. Plus, learn why holiday movies remain so popular.
Guests:
- Yechen Zhao, art historian who published an article on Wisconsin Death Trip
- Mya Harris, mental and behavioral health consultant at Mayfair Pediatrics-Children’s Wisconsin
- Lori Fredrich, dining editor for On Milwaukee
- Elana Levine, UW-Milwaukee professor of English, Media, Cinema, and Digital Studies