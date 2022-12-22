Milwaukee restaurant openings, closings and reopenings at the end of 2022

In light of the holiday season, many of us are spending more time in restaurants with friends and families. But you may have found that your favorite, legacy restaurant is now closed. Over the past few months, a number of old favorites have shuttered their doors here in Milwaukee while new restaurants have filled their place. In some cases, former legacy restaurants have been resurrected. Lori Fredrich, editor for OnMilwaukee and expert on Milwaukee area cuisine offers this summary of the prominent restaurant closing, openings and reopenings season.

Restaurant Closings

Many of these restaurant owners closed their establishments after experiencing difficulties in the pandemic and wanting to spend more time with their families or purse other fields.



Polonez Restaurant in St. Francis

The Sussex inn in Sussex

Riverwest Filling Station in Milwaukee

Rock Bottom Brewery in Milwaukee

Restaurant Openings

1700 Pull Up | 1848 W. Fond Du Lac Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53205

This Southern soul food place has opened in the former space of the Tandem restaurant. Fredrich says, "It was just opened about a month or two ago and they've done a really nice job with the space. So, people should go."

Bridgewater Modern Grill | 2011 S. 1st St., Milwaukee, WI 53207

Fredrich says, "They probably have the largest riverfront patio in the entire city. So, this is going to be the place to be next summer."

Discourse Coffee | 2238 N. Farwell Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53202

"They're very creative with what they do with coffee drinks and [with] how they view coffee and tea. You can either get a straight up cup of coffee or something really crazy that you've never had before," says Fredrich

Confectionately Yours Cafe | 3536 W. Fond Du Lac Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53216

Fredrich says, "It's a little coffee shop where you can get breakfast or lunch dishes or little sandwiches. And they have some sweets and then a full coffee bar." She continues, "And it's part of a resurgence or renaissance of that area [with] lots of great locally owned businesses going in on that street."

North Avenue Market | 5900 W. North Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53208

Fredrich explains, "They open[ed] this past summer and they have six or seven food vendors there that range from options like a coffee shop and bubble tea to Korean chicken sandwiches or sweets. They also have a full bar. She continues, "It's definitely constructed to be a gathering place."

Ninja Japanese Steak House | 770 N. Milwaukee St., Milwaukee, WI 53202

"They have conceived of the steakhouse being on three floors. One of the floors will have a sushi bar. One of the floors will be dedicated to Hibachi in the traditional Japanese steakhouse fashion. The basement has been renovated and that will have private karaoke rooms and a bar — all of your entertainment in one place," Fredrich says.

Safina | 785 N. Jefferson St., Milwaukee, WI 53202

Fredrich explains, "It's going to be kind of a mid range Italian space. Bring back some of the favorite dishes from Giovanni's, along with some new things that the family has created based on their trips to Sicily."



Restaurant Reopenings

7 Seas Restaurant

Red Circle