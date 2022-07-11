Milwaukee celebrates its first ever Halal Restaurant Week

For the first time in the city’s history, Milwaukee is having Halal Restaurant Week. Halal in Arabic means “permissible” and generally refers to what foods Muslims can eat based on how the food is prepared.

From July 10-17, Halal Restaurant Week is featuring spots across Milwaukee that cook halal all year round and eateries that are trying it out for the first time.

"I would just love to see the community at large participate — anyone who wants to come out to support, anyone who wants to give it a try. Because really, we're so grateful to all the restaurants who chose to participate," Bushra Zaibak, the event coordinator for Halal Restaurant Week, says.

While there are a handful of halal restaurants in Milwaukee, the options can feel limited, she continues. Now halal distributors are much easier to find than they were several years ago, and Zaibak says it's time to showcase that.

Restaurants that are pretty well known and don't necessarily need the exposure, like Five O'Clock Steakhouse and Sobelman's at Marquette University, are also participating, Zaibak adds.

Gregory León, chef and owner of Amilinda, says, "Amilinda is very excited. We think this is a great opportunity for both the restaurants that are participating and the diners. We are going to be able to offer food to people who don't normally get to come to Amilinda, so that always makes me super excited. And it's also a learning experience for us."

Amilinda is also a part of Tables Across Borders, a collaboration that highlights the cuisines of refugee chefs in Milwaukee. León says being supportive of Halal Restaurant Week is a way to thank those leaders.