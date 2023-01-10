Tuesday 01/10/23: State Supreme Court forum, Newhall House fire, 'The Flagmakers', Book of the Month
Today on Lake Effect, we hear what happened at a forum with the candidates for the Wisconsin Supreme Court race. Then, on the 140th anniversary, we learn about Milwaukee’s deadly Newhall House fire. We speak with one of the filmmakers behind the documentary The Flagmakers, which follows workers at Eder Flag in Oak Creek. Plus, bring you this month’s Book of the Month pick about southern cooking.
Guests:
- JR Ross, WisPolitics
- Matthew Prigge, author of Damn the Old Tinderbox: Milwaukee's Palace of the West and the Fire That Defined an Era
- Cynthia Wade, co-director and producer of The Flagmakers
- Sharrie Agee, Cargo Community Kitchen consultant at Milwaukee Public Library’s Mitchell Street branch