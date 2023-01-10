Recipes abound in January's Book of the Month with MPL's Cargill Community Kitchen

Every month on Lake Effect, we partner with the Milwaukee Public Library for our Book of the Month Series to bring you new reading recommendations.

With the colder months and shorter days, there's nothing better than a home-cooked meal at home. But, cooking can be intimidating if you're not already skilled and just starting. Sharrie Agee has been in the food service industry for over twenty years and now runs the Cargill Community Kitchen at the Milwaukee Public Library Mitchell Street branch.

To help inspire cooks, Agee recommends B. Smith cooks Southern-style by B. (Barbara) Smith. Agee says she discovered the book because her parents gifted it to her. It stands out from other cookbooks because of its in-depth instructions and background information.

"[B. Smith] guides you through. It's not just, 'here's the list of ingredients, go shopping and then make this.' She explains, those ingredients — why they're important and how they contribute to the flavor and the quality of that dish," says Agee.

The Cargill Community Kitchen is located within the makerspace of the Mitchell St. Branch and is used for food programming and general community use. Equipment and supplies are available as well. The kitchen also hosts programs to teach people about healthy eating habits and preparation.

This month, the kitchen will be hosting sessions of the program Fitness and Fuel. The sessions will instruct the physical components and techniques of achieving and increasing flexibility and mobility and developing an active lifestyle.