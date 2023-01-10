© 2023 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Recipes abound in January's Book of the Month with MPL's Cargill Community Kitchen

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Mallory Cheng,
Robert Larry
Published January 10, 2023 at 1:47 PM CST
Professional Pic.jpg
Sharrie Agee
/
Milwaukee Public Library
Sharrie Agee runs the Cargill Community Kitchen at MPL Mitchell and offers a cookbook for January's Book of the Month.

Every month on Lake Effect, we partner with the Milwaukee Public Library for our Book of the Month Series to bring you new reading recommendations.

With the colder months and shorter days, there's nothing better than a home-cooked meal at home. But, cooking can be intimidating if you're not already skilled and just starting. Sharrie Agee has been in the food service industry for over twenty years and now runs the Cargill Community Kitchen at the Milwaukee Public Library Mitchell Street branch.

To help inspire cooks, Agee recommends B. Smith cooks Southern-style by B. (Barbara) Smith. Agee says she discovered the book because her parents gifted it to her. It stands out from other cookbooks because of its in-depth instructions and background information.

"[B. Smith] guides you through. It's not just, 'here's the list of ingredients, go shopping and then make this.' She explains, those ingredients — why they're important and how they contribute to the flavor and the quality of that dish," says Agee.

The Cargill Community Kitchen is located within the makerspace of the Mitchell St. Branch and is used for food programming and general community use. Equipment and supplies are available as well. The kitchen also hosts programs to teach people about healthy eating habits and preparation.

This month, the kitchen will be hosting sessions of the program Fitness and Fuel. The sessions will instruct the physical components and techniques of achieving and increasing flexibility and mobility and developing an active lifestyle.

_

Tags
WUWMLake EffectBook of the MonthMilwaukee Public Librarybooks
Mallory Cheng
Mallory Cheng joined WUWM as a producer for Lake Effect in 2021.
See stories by Mallory Cheng
Robert Larry
Robert Larry joined WUWM in 2022 as a digital producer.
See stories by Robert Larry
Related Content