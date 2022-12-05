Refining your reading list for 2023
Every month, Lake Effect partners with the Milwaukee Public Library for our Book of the Month Series to bring you new reading recommendations.
For December, Fawn Siemsen-Fuchs, Milwaukee Public Library's volunteer coordinator, provides some suggestions for formulating your reading list for 2023 and also shares some books from her reading list.
Siemsen-Fuchs recommends tailoring your book lists around your life and preexisting commitments to the year. Educational and professional endeavors may impede your ability to read a surplus amount of books.
If there are any unread books from previous years' lists, Siemsen-Fuchs believes that those are great starting points to for the upcoming year's list. Understanding that the year can get complicated and hectic, Siemsen-Fuchs suggests establishing a community of ambitious readers around you to help stay motivated and encouraged.
When describing her reading goals for this year, Siemsen-Fuchs says, "Because I have been doing so many audiobooks lately, I want to slow down a little bit next year. I'm looking at some real chunky books next year."
One book Siemsen-Fuchs recommends and adding onto her own personal reading list is An Immense World by Ed Yong. Another book is How far the Light Reaches by Sabrina Imbler.
