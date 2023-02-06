Monday 2/6/23: talking to kids about racism, Capitol Notes, Lake Michigan algae, Book of the Month
Today on Lake Effect, a child and family therapist gives tips on how to talk to kids about racism. Capitol Notes looks at spending in the State Supreme Court and State Senate races. We learn how researchers are investigating high algae levels in Lake Michigan. Plus, we bring you our book of the month recommendation.
Guests:
- Lakiesha Russell, child and family therapist at the Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin
- JR Ross, WisPolitics
- Harvey Bootsma, professor at UW-Milwaukee’s School of Freshwater Sciences
- Brittany Lee, librarian in the business and periodicals department at Central branch