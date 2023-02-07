Tuesday 2/7/23: Adderall shortage, MIA Project, 'The Sit-In', trucking company courses
Today on Lake Effect, we look at the impact of the Adderall shortage and how doctors and patients are adjusting. We tell you about a project that’s working to recover the more than 80,000 service members declared Missing In Action. We learn about the week in 1968 when entertainer Harry Belafonte hosted 'The Tonight Show.' Plus, tell you about a trucking company started by a formerly incarcerated Milwaukeean.
Guests:
- Dr. Jake Behrens, psychiatrist & founder of Envision ADHD
- Vaneesa Cook, lead historian for the Missing In Action Recovery and Identification Project at UW-Madison
- Yoruba Richen, director of the documentary “The Sit-In: Harry Belafonte Hosts ‘The Tonight Show.”
- Aaron Smith, founder of Escaping the Odds media and U-Turn Transport; Ed Hennings, owner of Go Time Trucking