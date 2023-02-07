Tuesday 2/7/23: Adderall shortage, MIA Project, 'The Sit-In', trucking company courses

Today on Lake Effect, we look at the impact of the Adderall shortage and how doctors and patients are adjusting. We tell you about a project that’s working to recover the more than 80,000 service members declared Missing In Action. We learn about the week in 1968 when entertainer Harry Belafonte hosted 'The Tonight Show.' Plus, tell you about a trucking company started by a formerly incarcerated Milwaukeean.

Guests:

