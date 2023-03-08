Wednesday 3/8/23: Children's Mental Health Walk-In Clinic, UW-Parkside Chancellor, Brilliant Voices
Today on Lake Effect, we learn what a mental health walk-in clinic for children has seen in its first year in Milwaukee. We hear from the outgoing chancellor at UW-Parkside about what that campus needs to help students succeed. We look at the impact of agism and how to reshape our own perceptions of aging. Plus, learn about an opportunity for young people in Milwaukee to learn the ropes of podcasting.
Guests:
- Tammy Makhlouf, manager of the Craig Yabuki Mental Health Walk-In Clinic on the Children’s Wisconsin Milwaukee campus
- Jen Kahn-Pettigrew, clinical assistant professor at UW-Milwaukee
- Debbie Ford, outgoing chancellor of UW-Parkside
- Mwanje Thompson, founder of Brilliant Voices & Audio Moguls Media