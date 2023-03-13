Monday 3/13/23: attracting doctors to Wisconsin, Captiol Notes, daylight saving time debate, Rooted MKE
Today on Lake Effect, we explore how overturning Roe vs. Wade is making it harder to attract physicians to Wisconsin. We bring you the latest on Wisconsin politics in Capitol Notes. We hear about the battle over daylight saving time in Wisconsin. Plus, tell you about Rooted MKE, a children’s bookstore and literacy center in Milwaukee.
Guests:
- Dr. Laura Jacques, assistant professor of obstetrics and gynecology at UW-Madison
- JR Ross, WisPolitics
- Amanda Seligman, professor of history and urban studies at UW-Milwaukee
- Ashley Valentine, owner of Rooted MKE