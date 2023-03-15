Wednesday 3/15/23: induction cooking, WI Gayz, Lazy Susan closing, pull tabs
Today on Lake Effect, we learn about the benefits of using an electric stove over a gas one for cooking. Then, we learn why the LGBTQ+ community is disproportionately affected by a shortage of in-home care workers. We speak with the owner of Lazy Susan about her decision to close the restaurant for good. We learn how pull tabs ended up in so many Wisconsin bars. Plus, learn about the Pink Boots Society.
Guests:
- Justin Carlisle, chef & owner of Ardent
- Christie Carter, aging & disability coordinator at Milwaukee LGBT Community Resource Center; John Griffith, volunteer; Jamie Paul, participates in programs
- AJ Dixon, chef & owner of Lazy Susan
- Tea Krulos, freelance writer
- Dave Driscoll, curator of economic history at the Wisconsin Historical Society