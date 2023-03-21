Tuesday 3/21/23: mobilizing Black voters, working parents, Hmong American Women's Association, Wisconsin Journalist of the Year
Today on Lake Effect, we hear from two groups working to mobilize Black voters in Wisconsin ahead of the April election. We look at how the pandemic impacted parents and changed their expectations around work. We speak with the Hmong American Women's Association about the work they're doing to find solutions for gender-based violence. Plus, meet Wisconsin’s Journalist of the Year, and learn how she got involved in journalism as a fifth-grade student.
Guests:
- Alethea Bonnello, deputy national field director for Black Voters Matter
- Khenzer Senat, African American Engagement Director at GOP field office
- Kimberly Kane, president and CEO of Kane Communications
- Vina Xiong, education & outreach director at the Hmong American Women's Association
- Kadjata Bah, Wisconsin Journalist of the Year