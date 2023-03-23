Thursday 3/23/23: Milwaukee County fiscal cliff, working parent experiences, Bubbler Talk
Today on Lake Effect, we'll look at Milwaukee County's looming fiscal cliff and explore some possible solutions. We'll hear from a group of working parents about the challenges they face and how things have changed since the pandemic. Plus, Bubbler Talk will explore what live albums have been recorded at Milwaukee venues.
Guests
- David Crowley, Milwaukee County Executive
- Amalia Flatley, Donta Holmes, Darian Pruitt, Valeria Navarro Villegas, working parents
- Bubbler Talk