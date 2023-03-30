Thursday 3/30/23: State Supreme Court candidates, Referendum explainer, Bubbler Talk
Today on Lake Effect, we hear from both of the candidates vying for a seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court. Then, we learn about some of the referendums on the ballot in next week’s election. Plus, Bubbler Talk explores the history of the Grohmann Museum in downtown Milwaukee and we learn about the statues that line the top of the building.
Guests:
- Former Justice Dan Kelly, candidate for state supreme court
- Judge Janet Protasiewicz, candidate for state supreme court
- Maayan Silver, WUWM news reporter
- Bubbler Talk