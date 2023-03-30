© 2023 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
A conversation with Milwaukee County Judge and candidate Judge Janet Protasiewicz

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Joy Powers
Published March 30, 2023 at 11:16 AM CDT
Milwaukee County Judge Janet Protasiewicz.

With a seemingly endless stream of commercials, text messages, and emails, often giving conflicting information, WUWM reached out to the candidates for the Wisconsin Supreme Court to set the record straight.

Judge Janet Protasiewicz is a Milwaukee County Circuit Court judge, who was first elected in 2014. Before then, Protasiewicz was a Milwaukee County assistant district attorney for more than two decades. She joins Lake Effect's Joy Powers to explore her record and what's at stake in the April 4th election.

Joy Powers
Joy Powers hosts and produces Lake Effect. She joined WUWM in 2016.
