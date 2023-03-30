A conversation with Milwaukee County Judge and candidate Judge Janet Protasiewicz

With a seemingly endless stream of commercials, text messages, and emails, often giving conflicting information, WUWM reached out to the candidates for the Wisconsin Supreme Court to set the record straight.

Judge Janet Protasiewicz is a Milwaukee County Circuit Court judge, who was first elected in 2014. Before then, Protasiewicz was a Milwaukee County assistant district attorney for more than two decades. She joins Lake Effect's Joy Powers to explore her record and what's at stake in the April 4th election.