Monday 4/3/23: Native voter mobilization, Capitol Notes, Brewers Home Opener, Book of the Month
Today on Lake Effect, we learn about an effort to get Wisconsin’s Native people to the polls. Capitol Notes takes a final look at how the state supreme court race is stacking up ahead of the election. We look at what Opening Day means for Milwaukee baseball fans. We learn about some of the hidden gems in the Milwaukee County Parks system of trails. Plus, get a poetry book recommendation and learn about some events happening during National Poetry Month.
Guests:
- Anne Egan-Waukau, urban organizer for Wisconsin Native Vote
- JR Ross, WisPolitics
- Matthew Prigge, Milwaukee historian & author of "Opening Day in Milwaukee"
- Jessica Wineberg, trails coordinator for Milwaukee County Parks
- Kelly Bolter, Milwaukee Public Library’s adult programming coordinator