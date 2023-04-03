Milwaukee Public Library celebrates National Poetry Month

April is National Poetry Month and the Milwaukee Public Library system is hosting a variety of events for those who are interested in poetry.

Kelly Bolter, MPL's adult programming coordinator, recommends reading Particulate Matter by Felicia Luna Lemus. Bolter describes it as a creative, poetical work of non-fiction.

"It's a very short book, like 150 pages. She talks about her personal experiences in the midst of the 2020 California wildfires with a work that is poetical and just kind of free-flowing. It's a memoir, but it's not. You're not going to get stuck reading a 500 page volume of her life ... it's very specifically focused on the impacts of environmental disaster and her personal life," Bolter says.

MPL's events in April include a National Poetry Month tour featuring Mario "The Poet" Willis, a teen poetry contest, poetry writing work shops and a poetry reading open mic.