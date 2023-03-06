A mother and daughter butt heads in 'Concerning my Daughter' for March's Book of the Month

Every month on Lake Effect, we partner with the Milwaukee Public Library (MPL) for our Book of the Month Series to bring you new reading recommendations. March is Women’s History Month and for this month, MPL business technology department librarian, Aniyah Stubblefield, has picked a fiction book that focuses on a woman’s life in South Korea.

Concerning My Daughter by Kim Hye-jin follows the story of a South Korean woman and her relationship with her thirty-something daughter, who recently moved back in with her. At the same time, the mother grapples with her daughter's sexuality.

Stubblefield says, "[The mother] doesn't understand the terms of sexuality and how yes, women are biologically able to be mothers usually. But that's not a woman's sole purpose is to be a mom and a homemaker. There's other things that women can do."

MPL is also hosting multiple events for Women's History Month across their branches:

Community Conversations at Washington Park

The members of the community will get to present and share their viewpoint with library staff and administration on March 11, 2023.

Community Conversations at Zablocki

The members of the community will get to present and share their viewpoint with library staff and administration on March 13, 2023.

Women Take Flight at Central

Attendees will learn about the history of women in aviation on March 11, 2023.

Hora de cuentos: Mes de la Historia de la Mujer at Virtual

This children's event will chronicle significant aspects of U.S. women's history on March 17, 2023 and will be in Spanish.