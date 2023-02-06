'On Rotation' explores a Black fictional romance for February's Book of the Month

Every month on Lake Effect, we partner with the Milwaukee Public Library for our Book of the Month Series to bring you new reading recommendations. Despite being the shortest month of the year, February is still filled with notable moments like Black History Month and Valentines Day.

For this month’s book recommendation, librarian Brittany Lee has a book that celebrates both Black History and love. Lee is in the business and periodicals department at MPL’s Central branch.

On Rotation by Shirlene Obuobi is a fictional romance novel set in Chicago and follows main character, Angie, as she navigates life and love. Inspired by Obuobi's own life experiences, Angie, who is African descent, is studying to be a doctor. Through the book she is on rotation, or doing rounds throughout a hospital to gain first-hand experience, but each rotational shift corresponds with a notable change in Angie's personal life.

In celebration of Black History Month, The Milwaukee Public Library is offering multiple programs such as:

Black History Month Book Buffet at East Side

Attendees can discover works by black authors Feb. 7, 6:00 -7:00 p.m.

Pop Genre Romance Book Club at East Side

Attendees will thoroughly discuss Seven Days in June by Tia Williams. Feb. 14, 6:00 - 7:00 p.m.

Black History Jeopardy at Villard Square (children/family)

Attendees will demonstrate their knowledge of Black History with this classic quiz show structure. Feb. 7, 5:00 - 6:30 p.m.

You can learn about additional programming at the Milwaukee Public Library's Black History Month events page.