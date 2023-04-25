Tuesday 4/25/23: welfare program legislation, bus riders, Hope Shining Blue, 'American the Beautiful?' book

Today on Lake Effect, we look at new Republican proposals to reform the state's welfare programs and what it could mean for Wisconsinites. We hear from Milwaukee County Transit System bus riders about the changes that are being implemented. We tell you about the Hope Shining Blue event that recognizes sexual and domestic abuse survivors and advocates. Plus, we speak with a Wisconsin-born author about her book, "America the Beautiful?: One Woman in a Borrowed Prius on the Road Most Traveled."

