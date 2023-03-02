MCTS introduces a new way to collect bus fare, it'll save riders money too

The Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) is changing how they collect bus fare. They’re introducing fare-capping, which limits how much a ride has to pay each trip. Passengers will be able to save money, but they'll need to download an app or switch over their M-Card to a WisGo card.

Tom Winter is director for the service development department at MCTS. He thinks the new program will benefit the entire county.

1 of 2 — WisGo Card_High Resolution.png Wisco card MCTS 2 of 2 — Validator_March 1st.jpg New system validator device MCTS

Winter explains the new system by saying, "It counts the number of rides that you take, and the reason it does that is that as you're paying cash fare, then you will, as you ride throughout the week or the month, you will earn the value of that pass earlier than you would have otherwise."

In this new system, the fare structure will cost $2 per ride for regular fare riders that caps at $4 per day. Riders will not need to pay for any additional rides once they hit that fare cap. Fares will be $1 per ride for reduced fare riders (seniors, kids ages 6-11, and those with a qualifying disability) with a cap of $2 per day. For more information on fare structures, visit RideMCTS.com/WisGo to learn more about the weekly and monthly fare caps.

The UMO app will also be getting an update. Bonnie Crawford is general manager of UMO mobility, which is the app that many MCTS riders use to pay their bus fare. Starting in early March 2023, the app will include an option to add money to use for bus fare.

Crawford details how the fare-capping system has been implemented in other larger cities around the world such as London and New York with favorable results.

"Fare capping naturally simplifies the fare experience for riders ... it's an easy fare that I can access with my mobile phone or with my smart card," she explains. In the 70 cities that have implemented the system, Crawford also details that general public transit use has consistently increased by around 50% across North America.

With the upcoming transition, Winter encourages anyone with further questions about the new system to visit the MCTS website. He also explains the new system will officially launch on April 1, 2023. M-cards will still be accepted by the buses for a transitional period of four months and will be officially discontinued starting on September 1, 2023.

Winter says, "But we certainly do encourage people to make the switch because the real benefit, as we're pointing out, is you have a financial incentive to do so. And the quicker you can [switch], the more you'll benefit."