Near West Side Partners in Milwaukee strive to make city streets safer

The streets connecting Milwaukee to the surrounding suburbs are some of the city's busiest areas. Unfortunately, these constantly busy conditions are also a common hotspot for speeding or pedestrians getting hurt. Last year, 36 pedestrians were killed by vehicles in Milwaukee County. That's the most fatalities over the previous 20 years.

One local organization, Near West Side Partners, is putting in calming traffic measures so drivers can slow down. According to Lindsey Saint Arnold Bell, the interim executive director at the organization, the effort is making a noticeable difference in the city. The organization utilizes measures such as painted crosswalks, bump outs for pedestrians at intersections and large street planters that all collectively impact the driving habits in the area. They have also repainted bike lanes and other areas to help make them easier to see while driving.

The organization is also partnering with the Department of Public Works to continue to make a lasting impact in the city.