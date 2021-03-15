-
The JobLines bus routes were meant to connect people in Milwaukee County to jobs in the suburbs. But these lines haven't functioned the way local leaders…
-
The JobLines bus route into Waukesha County is ending after Saturday. It’s Route 57, which goes from downtown Milwaukee and stops in Menomonee Falls and…
-
This week, Lake Effect is exploring the end of the Milwaukee County Transit System's JobLines. Route 57 ends service this Saturday. The JobLines was put…
-
On Saturday Aug. 24, the last JobLines bus will cease operations. While Route 57 will still operate in Milwaukee County, it'll no longer cross the county…
-
As Milwaukee embarks on its plan to extend its streetcar line, the Milwaukee County Transit System is facing a big budget shortfall: a possible 10% cut in…
-
In the next few years, riders can expect big changes to the county's bus system. The Milwaukee County Transit System is conducting the first comprehensive…
-
Advocacy groups and some Milwaukee residents who work in the suburbs are trying to save two Milwaukee County Transit System bus routes, known as the…
-
Every day, thousands of people depend on Milwaukee’s bus system. Despite dozens of bus lines, there are many existing jobs that workers just can’t reach…
-
Hundreds of Milwaukeeans ride the bus every day to jobs in Waukesha County. But the funding that helps pay for the routes will dry up in a couple of…
-
There's talk of creating a new transit option in Milwaukee - buses that could rapidly move people between downtown and the regional medical center in…