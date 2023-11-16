2 year review: Exploring how the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law has impacted Wisconsin

"There's a lot of good news in the Milwaukee area that comes right out of this bipartisan infrastructure law."



-U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin



This week marks two years since the passage of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The law invested billions in infrastructure projects around the country, including many here in Wisconsin. Senator Tammy Baldwin voted for the law and sees a noticeable impact that it's had on families and communities in Wisconsin.

"We have secured $275 million in funding to clean up the Milwaukee estuary to reverse decades of legacy pollution and protect our freshwater resources, our public health and frankly, our way of life," says Baldwin.

The law has also provided a means to begin replacing the tens of thousands of lead pipes still in the water system, which also provides lots of new jobs. Another $9 million has been invested into the Port of Milwaukee.

The bipartisan infrastructure law has had a notable impact on public transportation in Wisconsin. Numerous communities in the state have received funding to upgrade their transit resources and make them more environmentally friendly.

"There have been several communities across the state that will be able to replace combustion engine buses with electric buses. There's an area where there will be solar installation to power those electric buses to recharge those batteries through solar panels rather than other sources of fuel," Baldwin says."We had neglected our infrastructure — that we knew it was gonna be impossible to build it back in one yearor two years. Simply put, it's working and it's making a real difference in the lives of Wisconsinites."