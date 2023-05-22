New bills circulating Congress aim to get to the root causes of maternal mortality

Maternal mortality is predicted to skyrocket in states throughout the U.S. as restrictions on abortion are threatening the lives of pregnant people. Health complications that were once treated with abortions, including lethal fetal anomalies, severe pre-eclampsia or kidney disease, can no longer receive this care in many states until their health worsens to the point where they’re in the process of dying. Many don’t live past that point.

A group of bills circulating in the U.S. Congress are addressing some of the root causes of maternal mortality in an effort to stem the rising tide of death. Wisconsin U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, a Democrat, is one of the backers of what’s being called the Momnibus Act.

"There is a disproportionate number of women of color, especially Black women, who are dying from pregnancy. It is happening at tragically high rates in Wisconsin and across the country. And we really have to confront this crisis head on and give moms and babies the health care they need," Baldwin says.

She adds, "Momnibus is actually composed of a number of initiatives that have been offered to deal with different aspects of the Black maternal health crisis, from investing in maternal mental health to ensuring that there is the needed health care workforce."

As for the impact of Wisconsin's abortion ban on material health, Baldwin says, "It's putting mother's lives at risk ... but it also is having an impact on the workforce. You know, people who are are practicing in obstetrics and gynecology, and have these potential criminal penalties hovering over them. Many are moving their practices to other states."

"We have to both fight to regain the right to full and comprehensive reproductive healthcare, including abortion care, at the same time we fight this battle to make sure that that every every pregnancy is a healthy one," she says.