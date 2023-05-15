Rep. Tiffany says Sen. Baldwin 'very difficult to beat' but still may challenge in 2024

Potential Republican candidates for Wisconsin's U.S. Senate election next year continue to explore a possible race against Democratic incumbent Sen. Tammy Baldwin.

Over the weekend, U.S Rep. Tom Tiffany, who is from northern Wisconsin, made a rare public visit to the Milwaukee area — giving a speech at a Wisconsin Conservative Digest event in West Allis.

The three-year incumbent mainly talked about a favorite GOP topic these days — immigration. Tiffany said multiple steps are needed to better secure the U.S. border with Mexico.

"If you talk to law enforcement down there, and Border Patrol, the wall by itself does not do it. You also need the means to do it with drones, airplanes, things like that," Tiffany told the audience of about 75 people.

Tiffany has purchased a couple of website domain names that could be used in a Senate bid. But is he running for that job?

The House member said he's still going through the process of deciding, but said he's aware that as an eleven year incumbent, Baldwin has the name recognition and finances to be a very strong candidate.

"So, Tammy Baldwin will be very difficult to beat. But none of us is unbeatable. None of us," Tiffany told WUWM, during an interview.

There are other potential GOP contenders for the Wisconsin Senate seat. Tiffany said he wants the best candidate possible, and would support the GOP nominee.

Would he also support former President Donald Trump in Trump's bid to get back in the White House?

"I'm going to support whoever comes through the primary, whoever wins. That's who I'm going to support," Tiffany said.

Chuck Quirmbach / WUWM Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D) sits with Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley at a news event in Wauwatosa, April 6, 2023.

Baldwin's campaign declined comment Sunday on Tiffany's possible Senate bid.

Earlier this month, Baldwin's reelection team highlighted her record on backing small businesses, farmers and affordable housing; protecting the Great Lakes and defending health care workers.

The Wisconsin Democratic Party, in a May 9 press release, called Tiffany "an anti-abortion extremist" and a "Trump-endorsed MAGA election denier."