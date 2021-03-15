-
The U.S. Senate will go back into session Sept. 8. Among the people hoping the GOP-controlled chamber will help the U.S. Postal Service are a New Berlin…
-
Wisconsin U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin says she would say "yes" to Joe Biden if the expected Democratic presidential nominee asked her to be his…
-
President Donald Trump is scheduled to formally announce his reelection bid Tuesday night. Democrats are already after the Republican to answer more…
-
Attack ads have already begun, even though Wisconsin’s election for U.S. Senate is more than a year away. Incumbent Democrat Tammy Baldwin faces…
-
Congressional leaders announced Thursday that a hearing into reports of overmedication at the local VA Center will be held in Tomah.The Medical Center is…
-
It’s been just over a month since sweeping victories by Republican candidates around the country, and here in Wisconsin. And once the lame duck session of…
-
Jane Chu, chairwoman of the National Endowment of the Arts wrapped up a two-day visit to Wisconsin Thursday.Chu visited the Oneida Nation, Sheboygan’s…