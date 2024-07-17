Hovde calls Baldwin a 'rubber stamp' for Biden, as Wisconsin Senate race gets brief national stage

Wisconsin U.S. Senate candidate Eric Hovde spoke before a national audience at the Republican National Convention Tuesday night. But it wasn’t long before Democrats responded to the GOP hopeful.

Hovde spent much of his nearly five-minute remarks criticizing incumbent Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin —linking her to President Joe Biden. “Senator Baldwin has been a rubber stamp voting with him 95.5% of the time," Hovde said.

Hovde also said the two term incumbent lawmaker has strongly praised the president.

“Tammy Baldwin called the Biden administration the most successful in generations. Can you believe that one? I mean seriously! This shows how detached she is from every day Wisconsinites," Hovde told RNC delegates.

Hovde said little about his own policy proposals, choosing intend to praise Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and saying together they would "restore America."

Wisconsin Democratic Party Chair Ben Wikler said Baldwin is proud to have voted for measures like the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and Inflation Reduction Act — two huge federal spending programs that Biden says have helped fix crumbling roads and bridges, provided aid to businesses and invested in cleaner energy.

“The American people want investments in their communities. They want a revival of manufacturing. They want job creation and costs to come down. This is a record that Democrats are proud to run on this year," Wikler said.

Wikler added that Baldwin led the way on the Respect for Marriage Act, which gives more legal support for same-sex and interracial marriages.

Democrats also released a statement calling Hovde, who owns a California bank and has a home in that state, "an out of touch California multi-millionaire."

