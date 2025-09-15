'Go Pack Go Act' would expand Packer game viewing access for Wisconsin border counties

This Sunday, many Wisconsinites will be looking forward to watching the Packers game. But if you live near the Minnesota border, you may not have access to it. U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D) is hoping to change that.

"About 400,000 Wisconsinites currently live in counties that are assigned to media markets outside of Wisconsin, and that means there's certain times where they're not able to watch Packer games," she says.

Baldwin joins Lake Effect's Joy Powers to talk about a new bill she’s put forward called the Go Pack Go Act. The bill would require cable and satellite companies to provide their customers with in-state programming.

“Regardless of where you live, every Wisconsinite should be able to cheer on the Green and Gold,” Baldwin said in a press release.