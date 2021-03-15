-
Wisconsin is known for having some of the most restrictive abortion laws in the nation. Currently, women can only go to four clinics in the state to…
The anti-abortion group Operation Save America is converging in Milwaukee this week for its annual national event. The controversial group will be staging…
It's the latest in a series of sweeping abortion restrictions passed by Republican-controlled state legislatures that appear aimed at pushing abortion challenges to the Supreme Court.
Reproductive rights groups have filed lawsuits challenging multiple abortion restrictions in a number of states, including Indiana, Texas, Virginia, and…
While the U.S. Senate has yet to vote on President Donald Trump’s nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court, conservative Judge Brett Kavanaugh, a big question…
Emotions ran high, as abortion rights took center stage at the State Capitol on Tuesday. A Senate committee held a public hearing on a Republican bill…
Pro-life advocates from the Milwaukee area are taking their message to Washington D.C. for Friday’s annual march. It’s been 44 years since the Roe versus…
Less than a week after the Women's March, anti-abortion activists are taking to the streets for what they call the March for Life.
The new president has reinstated the "Mexico City" policy first instituted by Ronald Reagan in 1984. And this version is even broader than previous ones.
A report by the Guttmacher Institute, a research group that backs legalized abortion, puts the 2014 rate at 14.6 abortions per 1,000 women of childbearing age — the lowest recorded rate since 1973.