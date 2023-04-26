Wednesday 4/26/23: pedestrian safety, Harry Belafonte film, Fox River cleanup, Dig In!
Today on Lake Effect, we hear from Mayor Cavalier Johnson on his plans to make Milwaukee’s streets safer for pedestrians. To honor the passing of activist Harry Belafonte, we listen back to a conversation about the week he hosted “The Tonight Show.” We talk to the authors of a new book on the success story of the Fox River cleanup in Green Bay. Plus, explore some old wives tales on how to better your garden, that really work.
Guests:
- Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson
- Yoruba Richen, director of “The Sit-In: Harry Belafonte Hosts ‘The Tonight Show'"
- David Allen & Susan Campbell, co-authors of “Paper Valley - The Fight for the Fox River Cleanup”
- Venice Williams, executive director of Alice’s Garden & the Fondy Food Center