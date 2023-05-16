Tuesday 5/16/23: Ujima Project, federal COVID-19 emergency lifted, 'Shadows of Industrialization', restaurants opening & closing
Today on Lake Effect, we look at a program that helps kids and families dealing with violence. We explore the changes taking affect now that the federal COVID-19 Public Health Emergency has ended. We look at a project that explores deindustrialization in Milwaukee. Plus, tell you what restaurants are opening and closing in the Milwaukee-area.
Guests:
- Brooke Cheaton, manager for Project Ujima at Children’s Wisconsin
- Bill Pierce, teaches crisis communication at Johns Hopkins
- Barbara Miner, Milwaukee writer, photographer, and artist
- Lori Fredrich, dining editor for On Milwaukee