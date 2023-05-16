© 2023 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Tuesday 5/16/23: Ujima Project, federal COVID-19 emergency lifted, 'Shadows of Industrialization', restaurants opening & closing

Published May 16, 2023 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we look at a program that helps kids and families dealing with violence. We explore the changes taking affect now that the federal COVID-19 Public Health Emergency has ended. We look at a project that explores deindustrialization in Milwaukee. Plus, tell you what restaurants are opening and closing in the Milwaukee-area.

Guests:

  • Brooke Cheaton, manager for Project Ujima at Children’s Wisconsin
  • Bill Pierce, teaches crisis communication at Johns Hopkins
  • Barbara Miner, Milwaukee writer, photographer, and artist
  • Lori Fredrich, dining editor for On Milwaukee
