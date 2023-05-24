Wednesday 5/24/23: interfaith dialogue, Miijim restaurant, Good Things Brewing, Karen Supermarket
Today on Lake Effect, we learn about the power of interfaith dialogue and look at an example of it here in Milwaukee. We hear from an Indigenous chef opening a the Miijim restaurant in Wisconsin this week. We speak with two chefs featured in VISIT Milwaukee’s new series, “Good Things Brewing.” Plus, we tell you about the Karen Supermarket which serves Milwaukee's Myanmar refugees.
Guests:
- Irfan Omar, associate professor of Theology at Marquette University; Kaitlyn Daly, co-edited the book "Interfaith Engagement in Milwaukee: A Brief History of Christian-Muslim Dialogue"
- Bryce Stevenson, chef at Mijjim restaurant
- Paul Bartolotta, chef and co-founder of The Bartolotta Restaurants; Jesus Gonzalez, chef and co-owner of Zócalo Food Truck Park
- Htoo Paw, owner of Karen Supermarket