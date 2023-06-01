Thursday 6/1/23: mifepristone legal battle, Hmong hearing test, BIPOC Birding Club, Book of the Month

Today on Lake Effect, we look at the legal battle surrounding mifepristone and how changes to access could impact patients in Wisconsin. Then, we learn about a test created by Wisconsin researchers to help Hmong people who are experiencing hearing loss. We speak with the co-founder of the BIPOC Birding Club of Wisconsin about their mission. We get some book recommendations to celebrate Pride in our Book of the Month series. Plus, learn about the origins of Milwaukee's Sherman Phoenix.

Guests:

