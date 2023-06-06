© 2023 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Tuesday 6/6/23: discrimination at voucher schools, bike safety, Odyssea Sangria, Landmark Lanes

Published June 6, 2023 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we learn about the anti-LGBTQ practices taking place at some Wisconsin voucher schools. Then, we learn about the Wisconsin Bike Federation’s push for more bike-friendly communities. We learn about Odyssea Sangria, a canned Sangria company founded by Milwaukee mixologists. Plus, we look at the history of Landmark Lanes.

Guests:

  • Phoebe Petrovic, investigative reporter at Wisconsin Watch
  • Kirsten Finn, executive director of Wisconsin Bike Fed; Jake Newborn, assistant director of Wisconsin Bike Fed
  • Daniel Beres, co-owner of Odyssea Sangria
  • Matt Wild, co-founder of Milwaukee Record
