Tuesday 6/6/23: discrimination at voucher schools, bike safety, Odyssea Sangria, Landmark Lanes

Today on Lake Effect, we learn about the anti-LGBTQ practices taking place at some Wisconsin voucher schools. Then, we learn about the Wisconsin Bike Federation’s push for more bike-friendly communities. We learn about Odyssea Sangria, a canned Sangria company founded by Milwaukee mixologists. Plus, we look at the history of Landmark Lanes.
Guests:
- Phoebe Petrovic, investigative reporter at Wisconsin Watch
- Kirsten Finn, executive director of Wisconsin Bike Fed; Jake Newborn, assistant director of Wisconsin Bike Fed
- Daniel Beres, co-owner of Odyssea Sangria
- Matt Wild, co-founder of Milwaukee Record