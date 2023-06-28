Wednesday 6/28/23: one year since Roe v Wade was overturned

One year out from the decision, today on Lake Effect we’re looking at the impact overturning Roe vs. Wade has had in Wisconsin, including how doctors are navigating the ambiguous language in the state's 1849 abortion ban and the impact it has had on attracting and training OGBYNs. We’ll also hear from a listener who changed their family planning after the Dobbs decision. Plus, learn about Wisconsin's first doctor, a Black woman named Mary Ann Lebuch.

