Monday 7/10/23: low-wage jobs, life after incarceration, Miijim, pull tabs

Published July 10, 2023 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we learn about low-wage jobs in Milwaukee and what they mean for the people working them. We hear from a formerly incarcerated man about his experience re-entering the community. We hear from an Indigenous chef who recently opened a restaurant in Wisconsin. Plus, learn about the history of Wisconsin pull tabs and what makes them so unique.

Guests:

  • Laura Dresser, associate director of COWS
  • Garland Hampton, 414 Life
  • Bryce Stevenson, chef at Miijim
  • Tea Krulos, freelance writer based in Milwaukee
