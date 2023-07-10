Monday 7/10/23: low-wage jobs, life after incarceration, Miijim, pull tabs
Today on Lake Effect, we learn about low-wage jobs in Milwaukee and what they mean for the people working them. We hear from a formerly incarcerated man about his experience re-entering the community. We hear from an Indigenous chef who recently opened a restaurant in Wisconsin. Plus, learn about the history of Wisconsin pull tabs and what makes them so unique.
Guests:
- Laura Dresser, associate director of COWS
- Garland Hampton, 414 Life
- Bryce Stevenson, chef at Miijim
- Tea Krulos, freelance writer based in Milwaukee